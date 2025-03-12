'Entirely unjustified,' Australia lashes out at US tariffs on its steel, aluminum

Australia on Wednesday described the US tariffs being imposed on its steel and aluminum as "entirely unjustified."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Canberra will not impose retaliatory tariffs, but said US President Donald Trump's tariffs were an act of "economic self-harm," Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The White House has confirmed it will not grant Australia or any other country an exemption from tariffs, which are part of Trump's plans to bring more manufacturing to the US.

A 25% tariff on Australian steel and aluminum is set to become effective from Wednesday.

"Australia has a close relationship with the United States. Friends need to act in a way that reinforces, to our respective populations, the fact that we are friends," Albanese was quoted as saying by ABC.

"This is not a friendly act. But it is imposed on every country, that is important," he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned that ordinary Americans would feel the pain of the "unprovoked and unjustified" tariffs.

"Guess who will pay the price of this? It's actually Americans, American consumers. These tariffs will harm the ordinary American and the American economy," she told Sky News.

"(It is) not the way to treat a friend and partner," she added.