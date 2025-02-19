Over 150 false killer whales stranded on Tasmanian beach in Australia

In this photo provided by Jocelyn Flint, false killer whales are stranded, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River inAustralia's island state of Tasmania. (AP Photo)

Australian authorities said on Wednesday that over 150 false killer whales were stranded on a beach in the northwest of Tasmania, according to local media.

Tasmania's Department of Natural Resources and Environment confirmed the mass stranding, saying 157 false killer whales were stranded on a remote beach near Arthur River, ABC News reported.

Officials said that around 90 whales are still alive, and they are struggling to save them.

A local official of Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, Brendon Clark, said the whales had been stranded for between 24 and 48 hours, and attempts were being made to refloat some of the whales.

In April last year, around 160 pilot whales were stranded on a Western Australian coast, and authorities saved dozens of them.

In 2022, around 500 pilot whales died in a mass stranding on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands.