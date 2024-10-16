Australia to send 49 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of $245M support package

Australia has announced plans to send 49 aging American-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine, as part of a $245 million military support package aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russia, local media reported Wednesday.

Australian news outlet ABC reported that the tanks, part of Australia's M1A1 Abrams fleet, will be transferred to Ukraine following a request from Kyiv last year. However, Australia had previously declined a separate request from Ukraine for its grounded Taipan helicopters.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine in their fight against Russia's illegal invasion," said Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who is expected to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels this week. Conroy plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine as the war with Russia stretches into its third year.

"These tanks will deliver more firepower and mobility to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and complement the support provided by our partners for Ukraine's armored brigades," Conroy added, emphasizing Australia's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's defense.







