6 PEOPLE DEAD IN CRASH IN AUSTRALIAS NORTHERN TERRITORY

Six people were killed when a road train collided with a jeep on a major highway in Australia's Northern Territory, police said on Sunday.

Police confirmed that six people, including a child, in the four-wheel-drive jeep were killed in the mishap, the deadliest road accident in the jurisdiction since 2007, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The collision occurred on the Stuart Highway near Pine Creek, about 225 kilometers (around 140 miles) south of Darwin, on Friday afternoon. Initially, police reported "multiple" deaths as a result of the collision.

Forensic experts are working to confirm the identities of those killed.

Both the driver and a passenger on the road train were unharmed in the mishap.

The latest casualties bring the number of people killed on Northern Territory roads to 19 in 2023.













