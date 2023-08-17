Radioactive material found in Australian home raid

Australian security authorities found radioactive materials during a raid on a residential home in southern Sydney on Thursday.

The Fire and Rescue New South Wales confirmed in a statement that they located "low level radioactive isotopes, commonly used in several industries" during a joint operation with Australian Border Forces.

"The material was found in suitable and effective containers, with no release of radiation," the fire and rescue agency said.

The Environment Protection Authority and Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization were alerted and Radiation and Scientific Support teams were sent to the address to assist the situation.

After necessary tests were made, Australian Border Forces officials declared the area safe.