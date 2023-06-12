10 dead in Australian wine country bus crash

Ten people have died and 11 more have been injured after a bus crash in Australia's Hunter wine region north of Sydney, police said Monday.

The incident was said to have occurred late Sunday, shortly before midnight, when police received a report that "a coach had rolled" at a junction near the small town of Greta.

"Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died. 11 people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured," police said, indicating that those figures could change.

A crime scene has been established and "the driver of the bus -- a 58-year-old man -- was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment," they said.

The area is being examined by specialist forensic police and a Crash Investigation Unit.

The Hunter region is replete with vineyards, kangaroos and native bushland, making it a popular spot for tourists and group outings.

A local mayor said the bus was believed to have come from a wedding reception, held at a nearby wine estate.

"We are still waiting for further details to come to light" Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, told ABC. "It does appear that it was a wedding chartered bus."





















