News Australia Siemens to deliver driverless metro trains to Sydney

Siemens to deliver driverless metro trains to Sydney

DPA AUSTRALIA Published December 21,2022 Subscribe

(REUTERS File Photo)

German conglomerate Siemens is supplying the Australian metropolis Sydney with a turnkey metro system with driverless trains, the company anounced in Munich on Wednesday.



The new line will connect the St. Marys district with the new Western Sydney International Airport, which is currently under construction.



For €900 million ($985 million), Siemens will supply 12 automatic metro trains, signalling technology and automatic platform screen doors, provide system integration and commissioning, and maintain the trains for 15 years.



In fiscal year 2022, the Siemens Mobility Business Group has generated sales of €9.7 billion and employs 38,000 people.



























