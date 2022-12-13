2 policemen among 6 dead in Australia shooting

At least six people, including two policemen, lost their lives in a shooting during a siege at a property in Australia on Monday night, police said.

Police have called the death of its cops "the largest loss of police life" in many years, as three assailants mounted an attack on two officers in Queensland's Western Downs on Monday night.

"The officers were attending the property as part of a missing person's report when they were ambushed by three shooters — two men and a woman — wearing camouflage," ABC News reported on Tuesday.

A man living in close vicinity of the crime scene was also killed during the attack.

Police identified the deceased cops as Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26. The deceased neighbor was identified as Alan Dare.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the cops were "responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a hail of gunshots after jumping a fence."

"The ruthless, murderous trio have then gone and executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground. They have executed them in cold blood," Leavers said.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said: "Despite police efforts, the matter was unable to be resolved peacefully and all three offenders were fatally shot by specialist officers. In total, six people have lost their lives."

The siege ended after specialist police officers fatally shot all three assailants at about 10.30 p.m. (1130GMT) on Monday.

Carroll said: "This event is the largest loss of police life we have suffered in a single incident in many years."

"Constable McCrow and Constable Arnold had only recently commenced their policing careers," the officer added.