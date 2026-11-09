Air quality in Indian capital Delhi worsens amid Diwali festivities

Air quality in the Indian capital Delhi deteriorated on Monday as pollution levels rose amid the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated across the country on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) late Monday afternoon, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 344 over the past 24 hours.

On Monday morning, residents woke up to a thick blanket of smog, with visibility reduced in several parts of the city.

Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, with an average AQI of 376, Press Trust of India reported.

Data from the Delhi government's monitoring stations showed air quality ranging from 'very poor' to 'severe' across different parts of the capital. At one monitoring station, the AQI was recorded at 413.

The bursting of firecrackers continued during the Diwali festival until late Sunday night despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, which had permitted the use of certified green crackers during designated hours.

Authorities, meanwhile, said they had deployed anti-smog guns to help mitigate air pollution.

Unfavorable meteorological conditions, vehicular emissions, Diwali celebrations and the ongoing peak stubble-burning season in neighboring states were among the factors expected to contribute to the deterioration in air quality, the PTI report said Monday.

Air pollution has remained a persistent problem in New Delhi, worsening during the winter months when farmers in neighboring states burn crop residue. The resulting emissions, coupled with pollution from coal-fired power plants, industries and vehicular traffic, further deteriorate the city's air quality.