Former Indonesian president testifies in fake diploma defamation trial

Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, testified Thursday in a defamation trial involving allegations that his university diploma was forged, state media reported.

Jokowi appeared at the East Jakarta District Court to testify in the trial involving defendants, including former minister Roy Suryo, who accused him of using a forged university diploma, according to Antara news agency.

Upon his arrival, Jokowi said he had brought his educational diplomas with him.

"All of them are on me," he said.

Supporters gathered outside the courthouse and shouted messages of encouragement.

"Do not be afraid, Mr. Jokowi. We trust you. We are ready to be with you to defend the truth," they shouted.

Police deployed additional personnel and implemented traffic diversions around the courthouse to maintain security during Jokowi's visit, according to the report.

Suryo and health activist Tifauzia Tyassuma, popularly known as Dokter Tifa, face defamation and slander accusations after questioning the authenticity of Jokowi's undergraduate diploma.

The two were arrested in June before being released shortly afterward.





