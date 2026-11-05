Chinese foreign minister calls for 'continuous growth' in ties with North Korea

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Thursday for "continuous growth" in bilateral relations with North Korea during a meeting with a visiting delegation from Pyongyang, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang met with the delegation, led by Kim Song Nam, a member of the Political Bureau, secretary and director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the ministry said in a statement.

The top Chinese diplomat said Beijing was willing to work with North Korea to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the continuous growth of bilateral ties.

Kim, in response, said Pyongyang was ready to work with China to follow the will of the leaders of the two parties and countries.

He also expressed North Korea's commitment to making continued efforts to develop friendly relations between the two allies.

The meeting came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a one-day visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month.