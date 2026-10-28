Japan detects season’s potential 1st case of bird flu

Japan on Wednesday reported its first potential case of bird flu this season, local media reported.

According to the country's Environment Ministry, a dead wild goose recovered in Kurihara city in northeastern Miyagi prefecture on Tuesday tested positive for the avian influenza virus in a preliminary test, Jiji Press reported.

It will be the first such case among wild birds in Japan this season if the virus is confirmed to be highly pathogenic avian influenza through a genetic test.

The ministry designated an area within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius of the recovery site as a priority wild bird monitoring zone.





