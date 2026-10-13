North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

News coverage showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch is seen on a screen at Seoul Station in Seoul on October 12, 2026. (AFP)

North Korea test-fired a tactical ⁠ballistic missile ⁠on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, adding that the test confirmed the successful technical ⁠upgrading of an important core element for the missile, without elaborating.

The announcement comes after South Korea's military said on Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast. ⁠It ⁠was Pyongyang's fourth launch in a month, following Seoul's recent test of a hypersonic missile.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday visited a defense industry museum showcasing weapons ⁠achievements made under his leadership.

Kim said the country's weaponry, which promotes North Korea's position, "will be developed and completed in a more strenuous manner", KCNA reported.

US President Donald ⁠Trump ‌said on ‌Monday that he ⁠may meet with Kim ‌during a visit to Asia. "I may, yeah. That'll ⁠be exciting, won't it? ⁠But I get along with ⁠him," Trump told reporters.























