Death of 7 miners in Philippines likely due to gas poisoning: Police

The death of at least seven miners in the Philippines earlier this week was likely due to gas poisoning, police said Friday as investigation of the deadly incident continues.

The miners died Wednesday night inside a pocket mining tunnel in Benguet on the northern island of Luzon, daily Manila Times reported.

The bodies of the deceased, said to range in age from 18 to 62, were recovered Thursday some 20 meters (66 feet) from the tunnel entrance.

Police did not specify which gas was involved and said they had yet to establish its source.

The victims' relatives said they believed the deaths were accidental, the report added.





