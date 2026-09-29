Central Tokyo logs record 34 straight days of rain

Central Tokyo recorded its 34th consecutive day of rain Tuesday, the longest streak since records began, according to Japan's weather agency.

Rain has fallen in the Japanese capital every day since Aug. 27, with approaching typhoons, a stationary autumn rain front and a low-pressure trough contributing to the prolonged wet weather, Kyodo News reported, citing the agency.

The previous record was 33 consecutive days of precipitation, registered between June 27 and July 29, 2019.

The heaviest rainfall during the current streak came on Sept. 21, when central Tokyo received 156 millimeters (6.1 inches) of rain.

Total rainfall in central Tokyo reached 629 millimeters (24.8 inches) through Monday, roughly three times the average precipitation for the entire month of September, according to Kyodo.

Rain also swept across large parts of eastern and western Japan on Tuesday.

Echizen in central Japan's Fukui prefecture recorded more than 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) of rainfall within an hour early Tuesday morning.

The prolonged spell is not expected to end immediately.

Rain is forecast to continue mainly across eastern Japan until around Thursday, partly due to the lingering autumn rain front, the report said.

Japan's autumn rain front typically brings extended periods of unsettled weather as seasonal air masses interact over the country.



