China warns Japan’s forward deployment of strategic offensive weapons risks confrontation

China criticized Japan's forward deployment of strategic offensive weapons and its ongoing joint military exercises with the US and Australia, saying such moves increase the risk of confrontation in the region, state media reported Monday.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to reports that Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is conducting a joint exercise with the US and Australian armies in Japan's Hokkaido and Kagoshima regions, China Daily reported.

"We firmly oppose this," Jiang said.

The joint drill "Orient Shield 26" began on Sept. 8 and will run through Sept. 24.

According to Jiang, the exercise is aimed at advancing the forward deployment of strategic offensive weapons under the guise of a "shield," posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

He said Japan has repeatedly breached the principles of its pacifist Constitution and its exclusively defense-oriented policy by developing long-range offensive weapons and accelerating its "remilitarization" through overseas military exercises.

"Any move that fuels Japan's military ambitions will only plunge the region into a dangerous vortex and will eventually bring harm to the country itself," he said.

He urged the three countries to "respect the security concerns of other countries, correct their erroneous practices, and contribute positively to regional peace and stability through concrete actions."