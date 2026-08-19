China’s foreign minister to visit South Korea, Indonesia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea and Indonesia from Aug. 19-22 at the invitation of his counterparts in the two countries, China's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was invited by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, according to the ministry.

During his visit to Indonesia, Wang will chair the first conference of the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, a new forum aimed at strengthening high-level coordination between Beijing and Jakarta.

He will also attend the second ministerial meeting of the China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue alongside Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.



