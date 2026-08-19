Iranian parliament speaker arrives in Baghdad for regional, bilateral talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday at the head of a high-level delegation, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Iraq's parliament media office said First Deputy Speaker Adnan Fayhan received Qalibaf and his delegation at Baghdad International Airport.

Before departing Tehran, Qalibaf said the visit, made at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, would focus on expanding cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in economic, political, cultural, social and security fields, according to his official Telegram channel.

He said he was also scheduled to meet senior Iraqi officials, including the president, as well as economic and cultural figures.

Qalibaf described relations between Iran and Iraq as "very important and fundamental" to regional developments, saying the region would witness a "new order" in the future.

In a separate post on X, Qalibaf said ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples are "historic and inseparable."

"Our neighborly relationship was built on brotherhood during the most difficult days, resistance to foreign intervention, and belief in the shared destiny of the two countries," he said, adding that this history would serve as a guide for the future.

Qalibaf is also expected to travel to Karbala to attend a ceremony marking the 40th day since the burial of Iran's late leader, representing Iran's supreme leader.