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News Asia Pakistan's army kills 5 militants in southwest Balochistan province

Pakistan's army kills 5 militants in southwest Balochistan province

Pakistan's army killed five militants and seized weapons in Balochistan's Panjgur district, amid rising militant attacks in the region.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published August 11,2026 05:23 PM
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PAKISTANS ARMY KILLS 5 MILITANTS IN SOUTHWEST BALOCHISTAN PROVINCE

Pakistan's army said Tuesday it had killed five militants in a counterterrorism operation in its southwestern province of Balochistan.

The militants were killed Monday in an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media-wing of Pakistan Army.

The security forces also recovered and destroyed weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent months, especially in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.