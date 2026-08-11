China, Indonesia to hold joint naval exercise east of Taiwan

China and Indonesia will conduct a joint naval navigation exercise in waters east of Taiwan in mid-August, state-run media reported on Tuesday, citing China's Ministry of National Defense.

The exercise will involve frigates from the Chinese and Indonesian navies and include drills focused on communications and maritime replenishment operations, according to Xinhua News.

According to a brief statement from the ministry, the exercise aims to boost the two fleets' joint operating capabilities, expand practical military cooperation, and contribute to regional peace and security.



