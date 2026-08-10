Death toll from floods in India’s Assam state rises to 100

A resident commutes in a cycle rickshaw through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Guwahati on August 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from floods in India's northeastern Assam state has risen to 100, according to a statement.

Assam's State Disaster Management Authority said late Sunday that two additional deaths had been reported.

The state's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on the US social media platform X that around 1.1 million people have been affected in 25 districts of the state.

He said more than 2,000 relief distribution centers are now operational across Assam. "Rehabilitation efforts remain underway," he added.

On Sunday, the Assam government also began a doorstep assessment of damage due to the floods in all affected districts.

"Damaged houses, livestock and every other impact will be documented by Aug. 31. No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits," said Sarma.