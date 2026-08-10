1 killed, 2 injured in gas explosion at gold field in Russia’s Kamchatka

One person was killed and two were injured Monday in a gas explosion at the Asachinskoye gold field in Russia's Kamchatka region, local authorities said.

According to preliminary reports, a propane cylinder exploded while a contractor was performing welding work at the construction site, the prosecutor's office said on the Russian social media platform Max.

"The Yelizovo City Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident at the Asachinskoye field," it said.

Separately, the Investigative Committee said on Max that it opened a criminal case over alleged violations of safety regulations during construction or other work.