12 killed, 8 missing in Philippines after floods, landslides

Roger Basenas wades through a waist-deep flood with his dog "Gray" on a styrofoam after a heavy overnight rain in Barangay Marulas, Kawit, Cavite, Philippines, August 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least 12 people were killed and eight remained missing as of Monday morning in the Philippines due to floods and landslides triggered by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Cyclones Kujira and Dolphin.

Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Laurence Mina said 11 people were also injured, according to The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

He said the reported causes of death included landslides, rockslides, fallen trees, electrocution and drowning.

Nearly 586,000 individuals have been affected across nine regions and 33 provinces, according to GMA News Online.

A total of 4,866 individuals were also preemptively evacuated in Regions I, III, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

More than 32,800 people have been displaced and are currently staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives.