South Korea braces for extreme heat as heat-related illnesses surge

Most parts of South Korea are facing an intense heat wave, with daytime temperatures forecast to reach as high as 37C (98.6F), local media reported Saturday, citing the state weather service.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rain of up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) in parts of the east coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon province Saturday afternoon, while Seoul and central regions could receive up to 40 mm of rain, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Temperatures may briefly fall during the rain but are expected to rise again as heat and humidity return.

Authorities have also temporarily reduced or suspended some driving tests because of concerns over heat-related illnesses.

Government data showed an annual average of 638 heat-related illness cases were reported from early August to the end of the month during 2021-2025, nearly three times the 2011-2015 average of 215.

In 2024, 1,299 people suffered heat-related illnesses during the period and 12 died.

Forecasters expect the heat wave to continue into late August, with daytime temperatures generally ranging between 31C (87.8F) and 35C (95F) across the country.



