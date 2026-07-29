South Korea formally completes development of indigenous KF-21 fighter jet

South Korea on Wednesday officially completed the development of its first indigenous KF-21 fighter aircraft to replace the country's graying fleet of fighter jets, local media reported, citing the state arms procurement agency.

The 8.8 trillion won ($6.04 billion) project was launched in 2015 to replace the air force's aging fleet of US-made F-4 and F-5 jets.

The first KF-21 prototype was rolled out in 2021, and the fighter jet passed the final combat suitability review in May this year, clearing all performance requirements for missions, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Since then, more than 1,600 flight trials of the jet have been carried out without any accidents.

DAPA plans to deliver the first advanced fighter jet to the air force in September.

"The success of the KF-21 is a splendid accomplishment that was possible due to the blood and sweat of technicians, and also the support of the public, who believed in the power of our technical skills," said DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol.

Indonesia had joined as a partner of the development project, agreeing to share development costs in exchange for technology transfers, a prototype, and other conditions.

DAPA aims to deliver the first batch of 40 KF-21 fighter jets to the air force by 2028.

The agency plans to produce an additional 80 aircraft with enhanced capabilities by 2032, deploying a total of 120 to the air force.





