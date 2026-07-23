Top Pakistani, Omani diplomats call for upholding US-Iran ceasefire

Top diplomats of Pakistan and Oman on Thursday called for upholding the ceasefire between the US and Iran and respecting international law.

The call was made during a meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum in the Philippine capital, Manila, a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Both sides expressed concern over the recent developments in the Middle East, calling for efforts toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

The call came as the US and Iran had engaged in retaliatory military strikes for 12 days before the two sides signed an Islamabad memorandum of understanding last month to end the war.

In separate meetings with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, the officials also expressed concern about the recent escalation and stressed that dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law remain essential to achieving lasting peace, stability and security.

Wong and Peters appreciated Pakistan's "constructive" role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation.



