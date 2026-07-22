Pakistan, Iran agree to bolster counter terrorism, anti-drug coperation

Pakistan and Iran agreed Wednesday to bolster cooperation in the fields of counter terrorism, anti-drug and human smuggling, and border management.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between visiting Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi in the capital Islamabad, a statement from Pakistan's Interior Ministry said.

Senior officials from the neighboring countries also attended the meeting.

The two sides also agreed to improve coordination to contain illegal immigration and human smuggling.

Naqvi stressed closer coordination between the two sides to contain "terrorism" and drug smuggling through the border with Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed the regional situation and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and trade.

Momini is currently visiting Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation and a de-escalation formula by Pakistan and Qatar to end ongoing hostilities with the US and pave the way for the resumption of stalled peace talks.

Praising Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Momini for their "phenomenal" role promoting regional peace, Naqvi expressed hope for "good news" in the coming days.