Türkiye test-fires indigenous torpedo AKYA

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced the successful firing of the indigenously developed AKYA torpedo during a naval exercise.

The military fired the torpedo, developed by Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN, from the TCG Sakarya submarine as part of the DENIZKURDU-II 2026 exercise, the ministry stated on Wednesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The weapon achieved a direct hit and successfully destroyed the target ship.

The ministry stated that the strike once again demonstrated the technological level the Turkish defense industry reached.





