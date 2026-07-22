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News Türkiye Türkiye test-fires indigenous torpedo AKYA

Türkiye test-fires indigenous torpedo AKYA

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said the indigenous AKYA torpedo scored a direct hit during the DENIZKURDU-II 2026 naval exercise.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 22,2026 02:53 PM
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TÜRKIYE TEST-FIRES INDIGENOUS TORPEDO AKYA

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced the successful firing of the indigenously developed AKYA torpedo during a naval exercise.

The military fired the torpedo, developed by Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN, from the TCG Sakarya submarine as part of the DENIZKURDU-II 2026 exercise, the ministry stated on Wednesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The weapon achieved a direct hit and successfully destroyed the target ship.

The ministry stated that the strike once again demonstrated the technological level the Turkish defense industry reached.