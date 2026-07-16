North Korea calls for stronger 'militant unity' with China

A senior North Korean official called for strengthening "militant unity" with China as he met a top political adviser from the neighboring country.

Wang Huning arrived in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on a three-day trip on Wednesday, marking 65 years of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, including a defense provision that was signed in July 1961.

Jo Yong Won, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, hosted Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the state-run Korea Central News Agency said in a report on Thursday.

"The ever-changing present international political situation has required the two countries to further strengthen the militant unity, support and solidarity and steadily intensify and develop the friendly and cooperative relations," Jo told Wang, stressing the importance of the bilateral treaty.

Wang's visit, the third such high-level trip this year to Pyongyang, comes just few days after North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song traveled to China last week for events marking the treaty anniversary.

He reiterated Pyongyang's stand to "expand and develop the bilateral relations in a many-sided way while maintaining close strategic communications and tactical cooperation between the two parties and two countries."

Wang, who is number four in the political hierarchy in China, noted that the treaty between China and the DPRK laid a "legal foundation to consolidate the militant friendship formed at the cost of blood," the report said.

They also discussed deepening cooperation in economy, culture and all other fields between the two nations.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea and met the country's leader Kim Jong Un, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pyongyang in April.





