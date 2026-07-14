Death toll from Bangkok pub fire rises to 30

The death toll from a fire at a crowded pub in the Thai capital Bangkok rose to 30 on Tuesday, local officials said.

Some 76 people were also injured as the fire engulfed the Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district shortly before midnight on Sunday, Thai PBS reported, citing officials.

At least 25 people, including the venue owner, remain in "critical condition," according to district officials.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene on Monday, said most victims died from smoke and that musicians at the venue described "smoke from a circuit breaker near the stage, followed by a power outage and an explosion."

The Sunday night blaze is reported to be Thailand's deadliest nightclub fire since the Santika Club fire during New Year's Eve celebrations in 2009, which killed 66 people.

Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat said authorities would "step up inspections of similar venues and take legal action against businesses found exploiting licensing loopholes," Thai Enquirer reported.

According to the report, the pub has been ordered to close for 30 days.





