Former South Korean prime minister announces leadership bid for ruling party

South Korea's former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party, warning it could suffer defeat in the next elections unless it implements sweeping reforms.

"Without a change in the party leadership, the DP (Democratic Party) may face defeat in the next general elections," he told supporters Monday in the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Kim was the first prime minister appointed by President Lee Jae Myung when he was elected last year in June.

The ruling DP is expected to hold a convention on Aug. 17 to elect its new leader and members of the party's Supreme Council.

Kim, a known ally of Lee, is expected to stand against Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who is expected to seek a second consecutive term, and Rep. Song Young-gil, a former chairman of the party.

The four-term lawmaker Kim called for "sweeping changes" in the party, saying the DP had "failed over the past year to convert public approval for the Lee administration into support for the party and electoral success."

"We must restore the DP as a capable, strong and winning party as it was under the leadership of Lee Jae Myung," he said.

Lee was DP chairman before winning snap president elections last year after the opposition People's Party's Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted as president for his attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

After Kim stepped down for the party leadership challenge, Lee named Han Seong-sook, South Korea's incumbent minister for small and midsize businesses and startups, to be the new prime minister.

Following her approval by lawmakers on June 30, Han became the country's first female prime minister in 20 years, taking office on July 1.

While the Democratic Party enjoys a majority in the 300-seat parliament, the next legislative elections for a four-year term of lawmakers are slated for 2028 in South Korea.

The next presidential polls are scheduled in 2030 when Lee's five-year term ends.