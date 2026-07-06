EUS VON DER LEYEN: NATO SUMMIT TO DISCUSS UKRAINES URGENT NEED OF MORE AIR DEFENCE

Ukraine's urgent need of more air defence will be discussed at this week's NATO summit in Türkiye, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she reacted to Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine.
"Last night, the Russian regime once again blindly attacked civilians from the air, with over 400 drones and missiles attacking the capital. Ukraine urgently needs more air defence. We will discuss it this week in Ankara at the NATO Summit," wrote von der Leyen on X.
"We will keep increasing the pressure until Russia ends the bloodshed," she added.