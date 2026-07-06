EUS VON DER LEYEN: NATO SUMMIT TO DISCUSS UKRAINES URGENT NEED OF MORE AIR DEFENCE

EU's von der Leyen: NATO summit to discuss Ukraine's urgent need of more air defence

Ukraine's urgent need of more air defence will be ⁠discussed ⁠at this week's NATO summit in Türkiye, European Commission President ⁠Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she reacted to Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine.

"Last night, the Russian ⁠regime ⁠once again blindly attacked civilians from the air, with over 400 drones and missiles attacking the capital. Ukraine urgently ⁠needs more air defence. We will discuss it this week in Ankara at the NATO ⁠Summit," wrote ‌von ‌der Leyen on ⁠X.

"We will ‌keep increasing the pressure until ⁠Russia ends ⁠the bloodshed," she ⁠added.



























