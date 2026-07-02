China launches Haiyang-2E marine satellite into space

China successfully launched the Haiyang-2E marine satellite into its planned orbit on Thursday, further expanding the country's ocean observation capabilities, according to state-run media.

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 7:46 a.m. local time (2346GMT, Wednesday).

The mission marked the 654th flight of the Long March rocket series, one of the world's most active launch vehicle families.

According to CGTN, the Haiyang-2E satellite will primarily be used to safeguard China's maritime rights and interests, enhance disaster prevention and mitigation efforts, support the development of marine resources, and advance marine scientific research.

The spacecraft is expected to strengthen China's ability to monitor ocean conditions by providing data for maritime management, environmental observation and scientific studies.

The launch forms part of China's broader efforts to expand its space-based Earth observation network and improve the application of satellite technology in marine and environmental sectors.

China has accelerated the deployment of remote sensing and ocean-monitoring satellites in recent years to support navigation, climate research, disaster response and the sustainable use of marine resources.

The launch proceeded as planned, with the satellite successfully entering its designated orbit.





