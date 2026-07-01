China’s stricter outbound investment regulations take effect

A new Chinese regulation tightening scrutiny of outbound investments and cross-border technology transfers took effect Wednesday, giving Beijing broader authority to review overseas deals and respond to foreign measures it deems discriminatory against Chinese investors.

The 34-article Regulation on Outbound Investment, issued by China's State Council, applies to outbound investment by mainland Chinese companies, organizations and resident individuals. It covers activities through which Chinese investors directly or indirectly acquire ownership, control, management rights or other interests in overseas companies or assets.

The regulation bars investors from exporting or using abroad goods, technologies, services and related data whose export is prohibited by the state. It also bans the overseas transfer or use of restricted items without approval.

The rules extend scrutiny beyond formal asset sales or share transfers, covering indirect channels such as sending technical personnel abroad, providing cross-border technical guidance, organizing overseas training, or moving related data and services outside China.

The regulation also establishes a security review mechanism for outbound investments and related transfers of assets or rights that "affect or may affect national security."

- Countermeasures and recent disputes

Under the new framework, Chinese authorities may investigate trade-related investment barriers or other obstacles faced by Chinese investors overseas.

The regulation empowers Beijing to take countermeasures if foreign countries, regions, international organizations, companies or individuals impose discriminatory restrictions on Chinese investment or business operations.

Possible measures include restricting imports and exports, banning or limiting investment in China, barring Chinese entities from transactions or cooperation with targeted foreign parties, and restricting entry of people, products or transport vehicles.

The rules come after several disputes that underscored Beijing's concerns over the overseas transfer of strategic technology and foreign restrictions on Chinese-controlled assets, including Meta's blocked acquisition of Chinese-rooted AI startup Manus and the Nexperia dispute involving Chinese-owned chipmaker Wingtech Technology.

Chinese officials have described the new outbound investment framework as a measure to balance opening-up with national security, investor protection and supply-chain stability.