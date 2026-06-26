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News Asia China's Xi hosts Bangladeshi premier in Beijing

China's Xi hosts Bangladeshi premier in Beijing

During Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking his first official trip since taking office.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published June 26,2026
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CHINAS XI HOSTS BANGLADESHI PREMIER IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Friday with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Rahman arrived in China on Wednesday on a three-day trip, marking his first official visit to the country since taking office in February.

On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosted him at the Great Hall in Beijing, where the two countries signed 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation, trade and investment.

China is Bangladesh's top trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes exceeding $24 billion, while Bangladesh's annual exports to China total $1 billion to $1.16 billion.