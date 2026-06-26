China designing identity management system for AI agents

China is developing an identity management system for artificial intelligence (AI) agents under a new national standard, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.

The plan is part of the "Artificial Intelligence Agent Interconnection" standard released by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The standard seeks to establish a "closed-loop system" with a unified identity management framework for all AI agents, according to state broadcaster CCTV. It marks China's first national standard on AI agent connectivity and aims to create a framework for secure interaction between AI agents across different platforms and systems.

The regulation includes seven sub-standards covering areas such as overall architecture, identity code establishment and the deployment of AI tools.

The unified framework would allow companies to use standardized AI agent components, reducing development costs and accelerating product launches.





