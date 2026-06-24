SOUTH KOREAS RULING PARTY CHIEF RESIGNS AHEAD OF LEADERSHIP RACE

Jung Chung-rae, the leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP), resigned Wednesday in a move widely seen as preparation for a bid to retain the party's top post at an upcoming national convention, according to a local media report.

Announcing his resignation during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly, Jung said he had reflected deeply on his political career and decided to step down from the leadership role, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He said he had worked to support President Lee Jae Myung's administration and strengthen coordination between the ruling party, government and presidential office.

"Although I never had a single day of peace due to resistance from within and outside the party, I carried out my duties without complaining," he said.

His departure comes amid criticism from some pro-Lee lawmakers who argue that Jung has pursued policies favored by his own hardline supporters rather than closely aligning with the president's agenda.

The Democratic Party's leadership contest is expected to become a three-way race involving Jung, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, a close ally of Lee, and former party leader Song Young-gil.

Following Jung's resignation, DP floor leader Han Byung-do will serve as acting party leader until the party convention on Aug. 17, when members will choose the next chairman.