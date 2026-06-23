North Korea vows to accelerate defense buildup

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country's commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal and strengthening its military deterrent, arguing that growing military cooperation between the US and South Korea is increasing the risk of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The pledge came during the Second Plenary Meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held from Saturday to Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting reviewed progress on the country's economic and strategic goals for 2026 and outlined priorities for the remainder of the year.

Presiding over the gathering, Kim said North Korea would accelerate efforts to bolster its national defense capabilities and further develop an "absolutely reliable" self-defense deterrent.

Kim criticized the US and South Korea for expanding their military capabilities in the region, pointing specifically to efforts related to South Korea's pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine program and the continued modernization of allied forces.

He also slammed joint military exercises and intelligence-gathering activities conducted by the two allies.

North Korea expressed particular concern over the US-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), a mechanism established to coordinate nuclear deterrence and strategic planning. KCNA described the body as a "nuclear war" structure and accused the allies of preparing detailed conflict scenarios involving both conventional and nuclear forces.

The plenary meeting concluded that expanding and strengthening North Korea's nuclear forces remains essential to safeguarding the country's "military sovereignty" and ensuring its ability to deter or respond to war.

The gathering reaffirmed North Korea's position as a nuclear weapons state and emphasized the role of nuclear arms as the cornerstone of national defense strategy.

According to KCNA, Kim highlighted advances in nuclear technology and said more ambitious weapons-development plans would be pursued at an accelerated pace, signaling that North Korea intends to continue expanding its nuclear capabilities despite international pressure and sanctions.

Kim also criticized Japan, saying it has openly turned itself into a "war state" by taking the present disturbing circumstances as an opportunity to get rid of all shackles restricting its moves to become a military power.





