Chinese developers seek antitrust probe into Apple over App Store fees

A group of 48 Chinese app developers has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple, accusing the US technology giant of imposing unfair App Store commission fees and abusing its dominant market position in China, according to the South China Morning Post.

The developers submitted an open letter to China's market regulator urging investigation into Apple's commission structure and penalizing the company for what they described as excessive charges on local creators.

According to the complaint, Apple failed to fulfill a commitment to offer the lowest commission rates in the Chinese market, despite generating significant revenue from the country's large base of app developers and smartphone users.

The developers argued that Apple's control over iOS app distribution allows it to impose "unfair and excessively high" costs, placing a heavy burden on smaller developers and limiting competition.

The complaint was published Monday on the WeChat blog of developer Tian Junwei, one of the signatories, the daily reported.

Apple's App Store typically charges commissions of up to 30% on digital purchases and subscriptions, although the company has introduced reduced rates for certain small businesses and subscription services in some markets.

The latest complaint comes as Apple faces mounting regulatory pressure worldwide over the operation of its App Store, with authorities in the European Union, the United States and several Asian countries examining whether the company's policies unfairly restrict competition.

Neither Apple nor China's market regulator immediately commented on the complaint.









