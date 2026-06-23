China launches new communications technology test satellite

China successfully launched a new communications technology test satellite on Tuesday, according to state-run media.

The satellite was lifted into orbit at 10.10 am Beijing time (0210GMT) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, Xinhua News reported.

Chinese authorities said the satellite successfully entered its planned orbit.

The spacecraft will be used for satellite communications, broadcasting and television services, and data transmission.

The launch marks the 653rd mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.



