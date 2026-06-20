Japan, US launch joint island defense exercise in Kyushu, Okinawa

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) and the US Marine Corps on Saturday began a large-scale joint military exercise aimed at enhancing island defense capabilities across southwestern Japan, according to local media reports.

The Resolute Dragon field exercise will run through June 30 in the Kyushu region and Okinawa province, Kyodo News reported.

Speaking at an opening ceremony at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture, GSDF Western Army commander Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi said demonstrating defense capabilities was "very important for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

As part of the drills, the GSDF will deploy V-22 Osprey transport aircraft from Camp Saga to Miyako Island in Okinawa for the first time.

The aircraft will be used in training scenarios involving the evacuation of casualties from the island to the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa Island.

Type 10 tanks will also participate in the annual drills at the Hijudai training range in Oita province. However, authorities said the tanks will not fire their main guns following an April training accident at the site that left four people dead or injured.



