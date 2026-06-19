North Korea slams G7 call for denuclearization

North Korea has condemned the Group of Seven (G7) nations for calling for its denuclearization, with senior official Kim Yo Jong describing the demand as a violation of the country's sovereignty and constitutional order, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang's status as a nuclear-armed state is an "irreversibly finalized" reality that cannot be reversed under any circumstances, according to the statement released late Thursday.

She said North Korea's nuclear arsenal is a core national interest and serves as a self-defense deterrent against what she called persistent threats from hostile countries. Kim warned that attempts to undermine the country's nuclear status would amount to "inviting disaster."

The remarks came a day after G7 leaders, who met in the coastal city of Evian in France this week, reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The G7 leaders expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, reaffirmed support for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, and called on Pyongyang to resolve the longstanding abduction cases. They also pledged cooperation to counter North Korean cybercrime and cryptocurrency thefts.

Kim dismissed calls for denuclearization as "completely out of date," insisting that international pressure would not alter North Korea's nuclear policy.

Her comments follow a series of recent statements from Pyongyang declaring denuclearization a permanently closed issue and reaffirming plans to

'REGRET' AS US, SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTS MEET

Separately, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that US President Donald Trump expressed "regret for failing to take appropriate action" on the North Korean nuclear issue before the country effectively acquired nuclear weapons, according to Yonhap News.

Lee met Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

"The North Korean nuclear issue should not be handled the same way as those of other countries," Lee told Trump.

Trump "agreed with the point," Lee said, adding: "He (Trump) seemed to be concerned because of the lack of a proper solution."