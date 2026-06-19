Japanese parliament approves defense logistics deal with Philippines

Japan's parliament on Friday approved a defense logistics agreement with the Philippines, marking another step in the growing security partnership between the two US allies amid concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in regional waters.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, approved by the House of Councillors, enables Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military to exchange defense supplies and logistical support, including ammunition, transportation services, airlift operations, fuel and access to air and seaport facilities, according to Kyodo News.

The accord also covers support for base construction and other military services aimed at improving interoperability between the two countries' armed forces.

The agreement completed its passage through Japan's parliament after being signed by the Japanese and Philippine foreign ministers in Manila in January.

Tokyo and Manila have steadily expanded defense ties in recent years as both countries face maritime disputes and security challenges linked to China's activities in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

The latest pact follows the entry into force earlier this year of the Reciprocal Access Agreement, which facilitates the deployment of troops for joint military exercises and disaster-response operations.

Japan and the Philippines have also increased joint drills, coast guard cooperation and defense exchanges.

In May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed during talks in Tokyo to elevate bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and launch formal negotiations on a security intelligence-sharing agreement.

The Philippines is one of Japan's closest security partners in Southeast Asia, reflecting Tokyo's broader efforts to strengthen defense cooperation with like-minded countries in the wider Asia-Pacific region.





