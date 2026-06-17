South Korea to ease border buffer zone restrictions to boost local development

South Korea's Defense Ministry on Wednesday unveiled plans to reduce the size of the military-controlled buffer zone along the border with North Korea, aiming to expand civilian access and promote economic development in frontier regions, according to a local media report.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the Civilian Control Line (CCL), established after the 1950-53 Korean War to limit civilian movement near the heavily fortified border, will be moved closer to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Yonhap News reported.

The restricted area, which currently extends up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south of the Military Demarcation Line, will be reduced to an average of 6 kilometers.

The move is part of the government's effort to balance security needs with the demands of local communities that have long faced restrictions on land use and development.

Under the plan, around 270 square kilometers (104 square miles) of land will be redesignated to allow construction and development projects subject to government approval.

Restrictions on an additional 450 square kilometers (174 square miles) are also set to be eased.

The ministry said military structures deemed no longer tactically necessary, including anti-tank barriers at 23 locations, will be removed.

Authorities also plan to simplify civilian access procedures through mobile applications and ease regulations for agricultural drone use in border areas.





