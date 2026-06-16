SOUTH KOREAS HOMEGROWN KF-21 FIGHTER JET RECEIVES FLIGHT SAFETY CERTIFICATION

South Korea's first domestically developed fighter jet, the KF-21, has received flight safety certification from the government, clearing the way for its operational deployment, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said Tuesday.

The certification was granted Monday after the aircraft successfully completed a series of flight and safety tests conducted between 2021 and 2026, according to Yonhap News Agency.

According to DAPA, a review committee confirmed that the KF-21 met all 745 requirements across 14 evaluation categories, including aircraft structure, avionics, and electronic systems.

The fighter had also passed a combat readiness assessment in May.

South Korea plans to acquire 120 KF-21 jets by 2032.

The first 40 aircraft, focused on air-to-air combat capabilities, are scheduled for delivery by 2028, while an additional 80 jets with expanded air-to-ground and anti-ship capabilities will follow.

The first batch of KF-21 fighters is expected to be delivered to the South Korean Air Force in the second half of this year, with further deliveries taking place in stages.





