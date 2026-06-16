China launches experimental satellite tasked with detecting space environment

China on Tuesday launched an experimental satellite, which is tasked with detecting the space environment, state media reported.

A Long March 3B carrier rocket blasted off at 5.45 pm from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern China to place the Shijian 31 satellite into orbit, China Daily reported, citing China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The satellite was designed and built by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a Shanghai-based subsidiary.

Mainly used to launch satellites into geostationary transfer orbit, the Long March 3B rocket model, developed by its Beijing-based subsidiary China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is one of the nation's most used rocket types. It can carry 5.5 tons of payload to that orbit.

The launch marks China's 43rd space mission this year and the 651st mission by the Long March rocket fleet.



