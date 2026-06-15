REASSURING MESSAGE TO INTL COMMUNITY, PAKISTAN WARMLY WELCOMES US-IRAN DEAL

Pakistan on Monday "warmly" welcomed the interim peace deal between the US and Iran to end their months-long war, which "provides much-needed confidence and stability to global markets and the world economy."

"This significant breakthrough reflects the power of sustained diplomatic engagement and the collective resolve of friendly nations to choose dialogue over confrontation," top Pakistani diplomat Ishaq Dar said in a post through the US social media company X.

Dar said the much-awaited development also sends a "reassuring" message to the international community and provides much-needed confidence and stability to global markets and the world economy, particularly for developing countries that are most vulnerable to regional instability.

Throughout this period, he added, Pakistan remained actively engaged with all concerned parties and consistently advocated restraint and constructive engagement, maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means for the resolution of all issues.

"We appreciate the trust reposed in Pakistan by the leadership of both the United States and Iran and commend their commitment to remaining engaged in pursuit of a peaceful and negotiated outcome," he noted.

Dar also thanked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Egypt, as well as the UN and international partners, for the "support and sincere diplomatic efforts and help to achieve this "important milestone."

As negotiations continue on the outstanding matters, Pakistan stands ready to support every endeavour aimed at consolidating this progress, he further said.

"We look forward to the formal signing ceremony on June 19 in Geneva and remain confident that this positive development will pave the way for enduring peace, stability and shared prosperity for the region and beyond, InshaAllah (God willing)," he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.