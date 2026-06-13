India appoints new army chief

The Indian government on Saturday appointed Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth as the country's next army chief.

Lt. Gen. Seth, who is currently serving as vice chief of army staff, will take charge on June 30, succeeding Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, who is due to retire the same day after completing his tenure as the army's 30th chief, according to government announcements and Indian media reports.

Commissioned into the elite Armoured Corps in 1986, Seth has served in a range of operational, command and staff appointments during a military career spanning nearly four decades.

Before becoming vice chief, he headed the army's Southern Command and earlier led the South Western Command, which oversees areas along India's border with Pakistan. He has also commanded the XXI Corps, Delhi Area, an armored brigade, and a counterinsurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Defense Ministry.

Seth has extensive experience in conventional military operations, counterinsurgency duties and strategic planning. He has also served as an instructor at several military institutions and participated in a UN peacekeeping mission in Angola during the 1990s.

His appointment comes as India pursues military modernization and seeks to bolster defense preparedness amid regional security challenges.



