Explosion kills 7, injures 17 in south China

At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured in an explosion in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, police said Thursday.

The blast occurred around 1.40 a.m. local time Thursday (1740GMT Wednesday) in Xing'an County, according to the state-run Global Times.

A preliminary investigation has ruled out pipeline gas and similar factors as the cause of the explosion. Public security authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident, police said.

The injured were taken to the hospital and all are in stable condition.

Rescue operations at the scene are ongoing.



