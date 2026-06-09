Chinese chip firms launch $577M fund to boost tech race

A group of Chinese investors led by memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies has established a 3.91 billion yuan ($577 million) private equity fund to support long-term research and development in the semiconductor industry.

The fund, named Changzhi Hanhai, was registered in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, according to a South China Morning Post report citing corporate registry platforms Tianyancha and Qichacha.

The investment vehicle is aimed at providing "patient capital" for deep-tech research and development in China's chip sector, where projects often require long time horizons and large funding commitments that cannot easily be met by short term venture capital.

According to Chinese media reports, Changxin Xinju, an investment platform affiliated with CXMT, holds a 30% stake in the fund. Dongguan Trust owns 29.4%, while Shanghai's state-backed Shanghai Guotou Xiandao IC Private Equity Fund holds 20%.

Alibaba-linked Hangzhou Haoyue Enterprise Management owns 10.2%, while Zhongwei Semiconductor, an affiliate of chip equipment maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, holds 7.7%. Shanghai Chuangxin Zhiyuan, meanwhile, owns the remaining 2.7% and serves as the fund's executive partner.

The establishment of the fund comes as China seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign semiconductor technology amid tightened US export controls on advanced chips, chipmaking equipment and related technologies.

Beijing has in recent years encouraged long-term financing for advanced semiconductor manufacturing through state-backed investment funds, private equity vehicles and domestic listings.

CXMT, one of China's most prominent memory chip producers, has been seeking to expand its role in the global DRAM market as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure boosts the need for advanced memory products.

The company has also been pursuing a Shanghai listing to raise funds for capacity expansion.

The new fund is expected to focus on strategic semiconductor-related investments rather than short-cycle financial returns, aligning with China's broader push to build a more self-sufficient chip supply chain.